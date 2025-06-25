Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jun 26, 2025

Too many decide a boycott is enough. Or posting something on social media.

But the Luciferians never give up. The battle for us is permanent while we occupy space on this Earth.

Mr0303
Jun 26, 2025

Most conservatives are not only not used to fight the culture war but they often shoot themselves in the foot by demonising mediums like gaming and anime. A single administration win will not reverse decades of cultural subversion and every battle must be fought, no matter how big or small.

