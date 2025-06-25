Auron MacIntyre, a political and societal commentator warns those on the right to not abdicate the culture war after a few victories.

In a YouTube video upload earlier this month, MacIntyre noted that corporations, non-profits, and even government organizations pushed progressive propaganda throughout June with Pride Month celebrations. However, he observed that “this year, the Pride Month roll out has been remarkably muted with some of the loudest corporate proponents suddenly dropping the celebration entirely.” He explained, “Conservatives finally embraced the culture war showing a willingness to address the issue head-on and wield power in pursuit of their values.”

Some of the organizations that have dropped their Pride celebrations or at the very least reduced their promotion of them include Anheuser-Busch, who infamously promoted Bud Light with Dylan Mulvaney, a man pretending to be a woman, banking giant Citi, Lowe’s, Mastercard, Nissan, PepsiCo, and Target.

READ: Amazon MGM Studios Executive Bashes J.K. Rowling

However, with the right actually wielding power, MacIntyre observed that a group of subversives is attempting to undermine its cultural momentum and could derail and undo the victories it has achieved so far.

To elucidate this point, he took a walk down memory lane citing Pat Buchanan who warned in 1992 “that if Republicans didn’t take the battle for the soul of the nation seriously, they would lose everything else they held dear.” That warning from Buchanan was ignored and “the moral majority of the 1970s and 80s was seen as an embarrassing relic to be discarded in favor of issues that perform more strongly in the polls like gun rights and economic growth. The culture war was portrayed as an electoral albatross advanced mainly by hectoring church ladies and embarrassing televangelists. The electoral future of the right lay in a strange fusion of neoconservative economic and foreign policy with a more libertarian approach to social issues like gay marriage.”

With the right withdrawing from this battle and allowing Christianity to be removed from the public square, MacIntyre observed that “progressives continued to advance on all fronts. With little to no public opposition, queer activists were able to convince educational institutions, corporations, and eventually even the military to join in in the New American Ramadan.”

While this new religion was embraced and quickly became entrenched in many institutions, MacIntyre noted that it moved too hard and too quickly sparking a backlash from parents. “Once transsexual ideology invaded schools and children started mutilating themselves, parents could no longer pretend the culture war was just some irrelevant embarrassment pushed by televangelists,” he said. These parents quickly realized this was “an existential battle for the soul of the nation’s children, just as Pat Buchanan warned it would be.”

Republicans and other talking heads saw the fury of these parents and leaped at the opportunity to wave this populist backlash. “Boycotts were instituted, protests were organized, and for once, companies and local governments felt the pressure of sustained and effective political action from the right,” he said. Next, he pointed out how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used his political power to pass legislation and executive orders that “strip[ped] the ideology out of public schools and protect[ed] the safety of children.”

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Creative Director Calls People On The Right "Small And Weak People, Puffed Up By Their Own Cruelty"

MacIntyre then warned, “While this victory is very encouraging, it’s important to not become complacent. Conservatives have won real battles in the culture war, but it’s far from over. Progressive ideology is still deeply embedded in the majority of our institutions and even our legal code. There’s still plenty of work that remains to be done. The problem with populist energy is that it’s rarely organized and dissipates quickly after a few battles. The momentum is on our side, but true victory will require a sustained and organized effort.”

After citing Pat Buchanan’s speech again and specifically the part about how young men took back the streets of Los Angeles, MacIntyre declared, “This is why the current effort to subvert the recent success of the conservative movement is so concerning. The Republican establishment never liked Trump or the populism that he represented. GOP politicians and pundits wanted to collect fat checks, talking about safe issues, not fighting a sustained battle on the most critical topics of our time. There is already an attempt to label anyone who uses power to fight the culture war and promote Christian values as the ‘woke right’ in hopes of returning to a safe and ineffectual version of neoconservatism.”

If these subversives are successful, MacIntyre believes they will attempt to milk Republican voters for cash while progressives continue their path of cultural destruction. However, he believes these subversives are not succeeding as conservatives have figured out they can win “and power is not something to be abandoned to our enemies. … The culture war is a battle that can be won. Block by block, we will take back our culture and our country, protecting our children and ensuring a brighter tomorrow.”

While MacIntyre is correct that we should not abandon the culture war and it will take a sustained and organized effort to course correct, the way in which power is used must also be taken into consideration. Dr. Edward Feser, a Professor of Philosophy at Pasadena City College, cautions, “Some argue that after years of lawlessness on the part of the Biden administration and other Democratic officials, the Trump administration needs discretionary leeway to set things right and shouldn’t be expected to fuss over legal niceties. There are two problems with this argument.”

He explains, “First, the problem with the way the Democrats have acted (failure to enforce laws, resort to lawfare, etc.) is not just that it has been to the detriment of those on the right. It is, more importantly, that it has been to the detriment of the country. What is needed for the common good is not retaliatory deviations from the rule of law – which will simply accelerate rather than reverse our spiral into lawlessness – but, on the contrary, more rigid adherence to the rule of law. The right needs to hold itself to a higher standard than the left has, not look for rationalizations for doing as they have done.”

“Second, even when discretionary power is necessary, it should only ever be put in the hands of a leader of utmost probity, who will use it sparingly and dispassionately for the common good rather than for self-aggrandizement and score-settling. The situation we are in is the opposite of that.”

What do you make of MacIntyre’s warning?

NEXT: Patton Oswalt Claims 'Andor' Is The Most Relevant Show On TV Because There's A Fascist Takeover Happening In The United States