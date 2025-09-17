The creator of Cruelty Squad and the CEO of Consumer Softproducts Ville Kallio shared a fan made map for the game that allows players to reenact the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On BlueSky, Kallio shared, “new crualty squad fan map found.” He then linked to the YouTube channel wget that depicts a digital reenactment of the assassination, but also includes a link to the map that can be downloaded so individuals can engage in the activity itself.

The YouTube channel claims the map was created for “educational and research purposes only,” but also states, “I was forced to rush this out due to Circumstances so please forgive any potential inaccuracies.”

The YouTube channel is also encouraging donations to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization.

In response to one individual sharing that he is not a fan of the map, Kallio replied, “t's a fan map for a video game that will have even less of an effect on the real world than all this twitter culture war drama bulls**t.”

Additionally, he responded to an individual who said, “You are being exposed for your mental illness and we’re coming for you.”

He replied, “oh my god this guy and his friends are all going to come together.”

Cruelty Squad is described on Steam as “a tactical first person shooter set in the hardcore gig economy of corporate liquidations. You're an emotionally dead combat-substance fueled grunt of Cruelty Squad, a depraved subsidiary company tasked with performing wetworks for its host conglomerate. Will you make the Corporate Arch Demoness proud or succumb to bitter tears of failure?”

