Triumph of the Heart, a crowdfunded film about the life of St. Maximilian Kolbe and his companions, released its first trailer and announced it will have an international release in September.

As noted in the original Kickstarter for the film, while most films about St. Maximilian Kolbe end when he volunteers to take the place of a fellow prisoner at Auschwitz, Triumph of the Heart begins its story there.

From there it will see St. Maximilian Kolbe and nine other condemned men in a starvation bunker as they forge a brotherhood and find hope in the darkest place on earth.

Not only will the film tell the story of St. Maximilian Kolbe and his companions, but the film’s director Anthony D’Ambrosio hopes the film will launch “a movement of hope, to bring stories of true heroism to a world that desperately needs it.”

And the film has already brought hope to D’Ambrosio. He’s shared that while on his first trip to Poland while working on the script for the film, he was sickest he’s ever been. He shared, “My body was breaking down, and something inside me was ready to give up.”

In fact, while sitting on a café bench in Częstochowa alongside his mother he recalled that he told her that he believed he was going to die. However, his mother told him, “It’s not your time. Deep down, I just don’t believe it’s your time. God has more to do with you.”

And clearly he did as D’Ambrosio and his team are currently in post-production on the film and have announced that it will receive an international release on September 12, 2025, where it can be a beacon of hope of thousands if not millions of people.

