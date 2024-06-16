Fandom Pulse

Low Status Opinions
Jun 16, 2024

I used to buy loads of comics. Now I buy zero. Like every other popular cultural art form it has been swallowed by the ideology of a shrill, dogmatic few. Video games, tv shows, movies, books, there is a rich history of quality work on offer. I stick with that for the most part. It’s easy to just duck out of the way of the shit shower of new stuff.

The Brothers Krynn
Jun 17, 2024

The future belongs to us indies, the trouble is that DC's woes are the fault of WB. All that fans wanted was great stories with their favourite heroes and side-kicks but for some reason the studio decided activism was more important.

Truly this can be laid purely at the door of those up-top, as the readers never did anything wrong. Men such as Didio & Queseda were appointed to demolish the companies and then since those two it has only worsened.

