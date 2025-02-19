Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey shared that DC Studios and Warner Bros. has put the second season of the animated show on the “fast track.”

Speaking with The Direct while promoting the upcoming fifth season of Harley of which he is an Executive Producer, Lorey said, “I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward.”

He then added, “I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it."

READ: Rumor: Ncuti Gatwa Exiting 'Doctor Who' After Second Season, Already Filmed Regeneration Scene

As for what viewers might expect in the second season, Lorey indicated that it could feature a new roster albeit GI Robot would remain.

He was asked, “The very end of the season shows that this could be a new roster. Can fans hope that maybe that's going to be pretty accurate as to some new team members that might play a big role in the season?"

Lorey responded, “I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed up GI Robot."

The show was renewed for a second season back at the end of December, with DC Studios Co-Chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran stating, “We're thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

READ: She-Hulk Actress Tatiana Maslany Comments On Wanting To Appear In 'Daredevil: Born Again'

The series has a 7.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

Similarly it has an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter.

READ: Rumor: Lucasfilm Developing A Mara Jade TV Series

As far as viewership, Luminate reported that the show was “the third most watched show on Max for the first full week following its release.”

Variety detailed that it brought in 22.4 million for the week of December 6 through the 12th. It placed behind The Penguin (71 million minutes) and The Sex Lives of College Girls (27.6 million minutes).

The outlet’s Robert Steiner noted at the time, “The show’s performance thus far isn’t breaking any records, but it does show that a fresh take on a DC property that isn’t focused on setting up future installments is intriguing enough for viewers.”

What do you make of a second season getting fast-tracked despite seemingly poor viewership?

NEXT: Rumor: Johnny Depp To Return As Captain Jack Sparrow In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Film