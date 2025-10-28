Fandom Pulse

Cliff
Oct 28

What will a remake give us that we didn't already get from the original? Why not pick one of the trillion other books that haven't been made into movies?

NeverForget1776
Oct 29

Has the business finally learned the lesson that their customer base is done with the BS Boss Babe garbage? One can only hope and pray this is true.

Even though they are claiming there will be no gender swap I will believe it only after the first trailer drops and they can no longer hide it if they are going top do a gender swap. I hope they don't do it but I have a bad feeling that the reason anything was released about there not being a gender swap is more about pro-active damage control then truth. Even though they know the audience has had it with the boss babe crap the people running things are still the same woke feminist types who believe in the message being what is most important. They could be lying about this simply to keep the larger public from talking negatively about it. I can easily see them putting out this "We're not gender swapping the Bateman character" with every intention of doing a swap but wanting to keep that on the down low for as long as possible. I don't know where Margot Robbie is at with all this gender/race swapping non-sense that Hollywood has been doing but if those behind the film have any concerns that she might back out if there's a lot of negative feedback form the public about her playing the role then I can see them lying to us about the swap just so Margot Robbie isn't scared away from doing the film. If they do a swap and Margot Robbie plays the role of Bateman she will be on the receiving end of the publics negative feedback to that swap and that maybe something Robbie would rather not have to deal with.

