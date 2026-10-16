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Were Puppy's avatar
Were Puppy
4h

Xbox series x best feature was its backwards compatibility with the OG Xbox, 360, and xbone. But even that isn't 100% . Maybe something like the ps5 jailbreak will happen for series X.

How many years have these consoles been out? It should be a no brainer that the console sales would taper off.

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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
4h

I gave up on the console market completely, my wife and I got a used Series S with trade ins for $249.99. It’s probably going to be our last console generation; we also own a Nintendo Switch Lite, nothing the Switch 2 is offering now warrants the purchase of that system in our opinion.

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