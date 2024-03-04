Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on #SNL screenshot

By Jack Dunn

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s recent Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit went viral after conservative commentator Richard Hanania weighed in with a recent post on X: “Wokeness is dead,” accompanied by an SNL video clip prominently showcasing Sydney Sweeney’s assets went viral.

Richard Hanania later added: “Sydney Sweeney everywhere shows you can give us all the fatness studies and body positivity you want, society will always revert to loving blondes with boobs. Like communism, you can suppress human nature, but they never win because it always comes back.”

Sydney Sweeney took centre stage as the host of Saturday Night Live, addressing the swirling rumours surrounding her life with a healthy dose of humour. The episode offered plenty of easy targets for jokes. While Sweeney is admired for her charisma and appearance rather than her comedic prowess, her performance still elicits many laughs.

Opening her monologue with a cheeky jab at the box office performance of Madame Web, the Marvel-Sony venture she starred in alongside Dakota Johnson, Sweeney quipped, "You definitely did not see me in Madame Web." Embracing the opportunity to introduce herself beyond her on-screen personas, she remarked, "I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has sex. Sometimes, it’s all three at the same time."

Sydney Sweeney’s Saturday Night Live Monologue was posted on X by the official Saturday Night Live X account: “Sydney Sweeney's monologue!”

Sydney Sweeny on SNL screenshot X

Reflecting on her origins in Spokane, Wash., Sweeney recounted her strategy for breaking into Hollywood to her parents. She illustrated her plan with a chart labeled "audition," indicating her primary approach. However, in case plan A failed, she jokingly revealed her backup plan depicted on a second chart: "Boobs."

Hailing from Spokane, Washington, Sweeney shared a playful anecdote about her connection to neighboring Idaho, humorously navigating uncomfortable situations by quipping, "Ida-ho," when faced with inquiries about her background, including inquiries about a controversial Trump-themed party for her mom's birthday.

Addressing online rumors head-on, Sweeney laughed off accusations of fabricating her stint as a host on the Universal Studios Tram Tour, showcasing her knowledge of fictional characters like "Shrok" and "Harry Porter." She then dispelled rumors of an alleged affair with co-star Glen Powell in Anyone But You, affirming her strong relationship with her fiance, who was present in the audience, much to the audience's amusement.

It was not just Richard Hanania that took notice of her appearance on SNL. Rivelino, the creator of the Green Line Test, gave his opinion on X: “Don't lean in, Sydney Sweeney!”

