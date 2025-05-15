What an interesting day! Congress takes action against porn which we’ll see if they have the cahones to go through with it. But also with Kirsche’s big victory over Vice and Worldcon imploding, I’m having quite a field day. Here’s my analysis on why the Kirsche situation is so important:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in cultural journalism and stay sustainable full time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!