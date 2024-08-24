Concord has been one of the video game industry’s biggest failures of the year. It exemplifies the adage of get woke, go broke, as what amounted to a glorified Overwatch clone launched with almost no players and one of its developers attacking gamers amid its failure.

The video game industry has been plagued with many woke failures this year since gamers noticed the involvement of a consulting company, Sweet Baby Inc., with the AAA game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Batman is presented terribly in the game, and several woke story points push the diversity, equity, and inclusivity agenda. The game failed to generate any players, and many gamers started taking notice of video games that incorporated identity politics.

This week has been a disaster for woke games. The Sweet Baby Inc. flagship Dustborn launched to almost zero players on Steam. Concord, which was advertised heavily as LGBTQ+ inclusive as an Overwatch replacement, launched similarly, with less than 700 players on the online-only game at its peak.

While these games were failing, Black Myth: Wukong, a Chinese-developed game that was attacked by the mainstream media for its developers not bowing to the woke agenda, launched with 10 million units sold, blasting the competition by simply not caving to D.E.I.

Concord is one of the worst failures, however, as Sony poured a giant investment into the game to try to siphon off players from Overwatch. As video game expert Smash JT noted on the game, “Concord FAILURE Cost Sony $214,285.71… Per Player!”

It’s easy to see why. Concord was early called out for its lack of white people in its “diverse” game. One gamer noted, “Concord is such a modern progressive and diverse game that you can’t even find a single white character in it.”

As the shooter game launched, its main screen on Steam listed its first tag as LGBTQ+, leaving players wondering why that would be such a prominently displayed tag for a game about killing other players.

Gamers rejected Concord as a result, and its failure caused a lot of frustration in one of its developers, which he displayed online.

X user Anim_xander posted about the game, saying, “it’s Concord release day! so insanely proud of the team and what they (and we) have accomplished. a labour of love like nothing else. been playing it so much since early access started a few days ago, and i’m so excited for it to be available to everyone. and i’m so honoured to have had this be my first AAA game. was a huge learning experience, lots of struggles but i’m glad to have gone through them. time to go play!”

He was then replied, “I’m so sorry this has to be your first. I do not believe it is you, or any of the other devs fault that this game has performed so poorly. I can tell that a lot of effort was put into completing this game, it just came at the wrong time and genre.”

At that point, the Concord developer decided to attack gamers and the fans, saying, “eh, I don’t really care. it was a huge labour from a lot of insanely talented people making an awesome game. why would i care about a bunch of talentless freaks hating on it? I’m sure having fun playing it, and i wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The cycle of failed woke entertainment creators attacking fans and customers happens across industries, from movie and television producers calling their fans racists and bigots to comic book creators urging certain demographics not to buy their books and now video game developers lashing out at gamers. The end result for these products is low sales because the customers feel insulted. When will they ever learn?

What do you think of Concord’s developer lashing out against gamers? Leave a comment and let us know.

