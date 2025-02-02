Last evening, President Donald Trump posted his disdain for subsidies sent to foreign nations that primarily have economies relying on exports to the United States. In response, comic professionals Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men) and Jim Zub (Conan The Barbarian) virtue signaled against Trump in favor of sending US tax dollars to Canada.

Canada has long been a country completely subsidized by the United States. As Donald Trump pointed out yesterday on Truth Social, he said, “We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use. Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

It's odd that United States working tax dollars are sent to a nation that isn’t impoverished and carries no military strategic interest for the United States. Moreover, Canada’s economy is largely invested in by China, a country that has largely capitalized off of trade imbalances by using its own people as slave labor.

Comic professionals in mainstream publishing use every opportunity to try to virtue signal against Donald Trump and America, and this instance is no different. Jim Zub, who is currently hailed for his run on Conan The Barbarian, posted this, “We have fought and died alongside you....During your darkest hours...we were always there. Standing with you, grieving with you, the American people..."

This came along with a letter trying to evoke John F. Kennedy and 9-11 in a bizarre screed that Americans should fund Canada’s existence. He then posted a video with Justin Trudeau saying he would put a 25% tariff on American products to show his allegiance to Canada. Knowing that his post would upset many of his American customers, he turned off comments on the X post.

Gail Simone made a vague post having little to do with the situation, making it out to be something it wasn’t saying, “I love Canada and I love Canadians and this pretending they attacked us somehow sucks.”

It doesn’t explain why Canada should be subsidized by the United States, but appears to just be a generic virtue signal of “Trump bad” like is standard from mainstream comic professionals.

A commenter brought up Canaadian fentanyl production as a reason the U.S. might not want to throw money toward their neighboring company, to which she dismissed the issue saying, “Sure, sport.”

Unlike Zub, she doesn’t appear afraid of criticism from her readership, leaving comments open to her credit.

While it’s odd comic professionals react at all given their audience is primarily American, it’s clear that they will side against taxpayers if Donald Trump says anything even in 2025.

At what point will the comic industry learn and stop alienating half of their audience? Leave a comment and let us know.

