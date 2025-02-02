Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jenner's avatar
Robert Jenner
Feb 2, 2025

Jim Zub is right when he says that Canada is America's best friend. Sometimes, the best thing you can do for a friend is to drag him off the couch and tell him to get his sh1t together.

Reply
Share
Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Feb 2, 2025

The U.S. have used economic measures as sanctions, justifying same across regime media by demonizing the target nations as monstrous, implacable foes so often and so long, Miss Simone is understandably confused.

GiGo.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture