Tonight on stream we’ll be talking about the election fallout and Ben Shapiro’s massive crashout this week. Vox Day will also be discussing his new book, Death and the Devil. Make sure to tune in at 4 PM PST:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.