Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
24m

Perverse incentives lead to perverse behavior. The retailer was right by the math & wrong by everything else. DC cannot countenance such behavior, because it hangs a lantern on the real problem they perpetuate.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture