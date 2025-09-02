Fandom Pulse

Captain Jack
Sep 3

One of the great things about reading old issues of everything from Captain America to Sergeant Rock is they were written and illustrated by World War Two veterans. Jack Kirby was not just a World War Two veteran but a combat veteran (unlike Stan Lee who spent the entire war stateside). And I agree - verisimilitude matters. I couldn't tell if those aircraft were Wildcats or Hellcats but they were clearly Navy fighter planes - over North Africa? Fighting the Afrika Corps? Someone get this guy a DVD of the first season of RAT PATROL! Even that show had many errors but not ones so blatant. My favorite is the ACE with kills from both the Pacific Theater and the North African theater. There was only ONE Navy ace who shot down both Japanese and German aircraft: Diz Laird.

A REAL superhero: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dean_S._Laird

James A. Buck
Sep 3

I have the same pet peeve. My attitude is, if you’re going to write military fantasy or military science fiction, at least do some basic research.

I was recently looking at a crowdfunding page for Ya Boi Zack. He was doing two comics: one on the Korean War (by the Critical Drinker) and the other on Vietnam. In both, the artwork contains historical inaccuracies. In the Korean comic, troops from the 101st Airborne (which did not participate in the Korean War) raid an airbase deep behind enemy lines. On the tarmac is a fuel truck, with the word FUEL written in English on the side. In the Vietnam comic, the infantrymen are incorrectly carrying their M-16s the way infantry in the 21st Century do.

Yellowflash should get you or someone with your level of expertise to Beta read his next comic.

