Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Marolla's avatar
Douglas Marolla
Jul 31

I appreciate the honest review - because with those names I’d get it automatically. I’ll probably get it anyway because I lack discipline.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jon (Animated)'s avatar
Jon (Animated)
Aug 3

Really enjoyed this gritty dive into retro action comics! Your breakdown had me nodding along, especially about the pacing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture