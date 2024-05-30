Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R. H. Snow's avatar
R. H. Snow
May 31, 2024

No matter how one feels about Corporate Creative Culture, it is brutal to watch the deaths of IPs we love. These are murders of worlds, the catastrophic, ugly endings of beloved characters, bereft of heroism or hope. They make us watch - they want us to see:

If we love it, they will destroy it.

Never Surrender.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
May 30, 2024

Heather Antos: The Typhoid Mary of Comic Companies.

Hopefully, she gets full credit for the destruction caused, businesses closed, and jobs lost when the dust settles. Tumblrina Queen of Fan Fiction.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture