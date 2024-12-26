Comic Industry Satanism, Box Office Failures, Video Game Sales Slumps - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
It’s the day after Christmas and the news never sleeps. Naturally, the evil folk in mainstream comics are signaling against the birth of Christ, and it looks like woke entertainment is collapsing on every level.
