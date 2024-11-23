DC Comics makes some of the most bizarre moves for a company in such trouble that it felt the need to go “All In” and change its entire line because of low sales. As Absolute Batman continues to make waves, the company has reportedly hired one of the most hostile-to-fans creators in the business, Dan Slott, to write Superman.

Dan Slott has taken a lot of criticism over the years, with fans first reacting with outrage over his handling of Superior Spider-Man, where he had Doctor Octopus inside Peter Parker’s body, constantly attempting to get Mary Jane Watson into bed.

Rich Johnston from Bleeding Cool even suggested the scenario was tantamount to rape.

As his Amazing Spider-Man run continued for over a decade, the author became more and more hostile to fan criticism. He even attacked long-time Spider-Man fans blogging about the subject, like he’s done to Soulfinder creator Doug Ernst, saying, “What’s also not mentioned is THAT blogger is a Right Wing extremist who writes for an online site—” to try to attack him over his criticism.

Slott continued obsessively bizarrely attacking Doug Ernst, appearing to be stalking Ernst for his criticism, which Ernst detailed in his blog here.

Over the years, Slott has lost a lot of cache in the industry as interest in his books dwindled after garnering a reputation for relentlessly attacking fans over politics.

Disney even mocked Dan Slott for his constant Twitter tirades in an episode of their Marvel 616 documentary titled “The Marvel Method,” where they heavily implied he missed deadlines. He didn’t get work done because of online antics.

In recent years, Dan Slott has worked on lower-profile properties like a Spider-Man spinoff, Spider-Boy, and miniseries tie-ins to the Spider-Verse. Now, a rumor is that he will write Superman for DC Comics in 2024, in a bizarre move to add him to a high-profile DC Comics property.

Wes from Thinking Critical speculated in his video that it’s possible Dan Slott lost his Marvel Exclusive deal, with his last reference being in 2019. The video titled, “DC Comics Hires Marvel’s Sloppy Seconds To Write Superman” details how Dan Slott has not had star power in a long time, and this eerily is reminiscent of the way DC Comics hired Brian Michael Bendis for Superman after he’d lost his writing fastball.

The promotion “Bendis Is Coming” resulted in disaster, as Bendis penned one of the fans’ most reviled Superman runs in history and did a lot of damage to the brand.

Thinking Critical also speculated that this might be a limited run, much like Gail Simone had on the Action Comics line as a part of “Superman Superstars,” where they bring in aging talent to do, in essence, a series of miniseries with the character.

Will Dan Slott do the same when he joins DC Comics to write Superman?

