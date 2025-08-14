Fandom Pulse

AJ
Aug 14

I thought the art was great and the action solid, but the story was to clipped, and there's a preachy, tryhard quality to it, in terms of the simplistic way it too-easily vilifies its "close to real life" targets. Ever see those liberal productions that make you roll your eyes at the barely-changed parodies of Trump or Musk? Yeah, this feels like that, just for our side.

Mike Baron
Aug 15

No no no! That's just the first issue split into three floppies! The new Pvt American is 72 pages of brand new material. Richard's working on it now.

