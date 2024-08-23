Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
Aug 23, 2024

The cancellation line in the late 60s was drawn at 100k. That would leave almost no mainstream comic book series alive today. Standards need to be enforced.

And investors are fools if they think that a modern comic slabbed from a run of 300k is going to make back the grading costs. You can find copies of McFarlane's Spectacular Spider-Man #1 in $1 bins across the US.

Thomas Matthew Byrne
Aug 23, 2024

I spoke to a prominent Irish LCS owner today and he said that the number of comic shops in major cities across the British Isles have dwindled in recent years. London, in particular, has seen around a dozen closures recently with only two remaining - Forbidden Planet and one independent store.

