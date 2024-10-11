Fandom Pulse

paul
Oct 11, 2024

For Oswalt, Orcs are aspirational.

He looks up to Orcs.

...then again, he looks up to practically EVERYTHING

Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 11, 2024

If Modern writers are going to humanize everything that's written as Evil, why even try to write a fantasy where there is good and evil?

Orcs are not human. They are perversions of creation. Sauron/Melkor took the Elves that Eru created as his firstborn and turned them into monsters that would kill elves. They aren't good, they aren't kind, they aren't human. They are efficient murder machines. They get off of killing innocent people. They wouldn't start a family, and they'd fight each other to see who got to eat the remaining family members.

They would kill a weak orc and use his body to climb a wall.

For the sake of all that's good and decent, the woke communists need to stop trying to turn evil people into good people.

Drow are evil as a race (Though there are exceptions.)

Orcs are evil as a race (There are no exceptions in Tolkien's world, though there are in others.)

Orcs aren't Mexicans. Stop turning them into such things.

There is good and evil in the world; stop saying there isn't.

