Colin Farrell revealed a key detail about Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman: Part II while discussing the possibility of a second season of The Penguin.

In an interview with ComicBook.com to promote his film The Ballad of a Small Player, Farrell discussed the possibility of a second season for The Penguin. He answered, “Oh, I don’t know. I have a bit of a, generally speaking, I have a bit of a negativity bias. Apparently, I’ve been told by various people close to me.”

“So I would say I would bet against, but not by much,” he continued. “I know that the powers that be are thinking of storylines that could justify another eight hours because it all goes off Matt Reeves’s world. It conveniently worked that the death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on. That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had.”

At the end of answering this question he then shared a key plot detail for The Batman: Part II, “And then [The Batman Part II] will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended.”

Finally, he concluded with his own thoughts on the possibility of a second season of The Penguin, “But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark.”

It is unclear what is going to happen with DC at this time as the company’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it is pursuing a number of options including the sale of the entire company as well as the sale of portions of the company.

The Board stated, “Warner Bros. Discovery Board will evaluate a broad range of strategic options, which will include continuing to advance the Company’s planned separation to completion by mid-2026, a transaction for the entire company, or separate transactions for its Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global businesses. As part of the review, the Company will also consider an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to our shareholders.”

There are also already reports that media mogul David Ellison, who recently took over Paramount, has seen multiple bids to purchase the company get rejected by Warner Bros. Discovery.

As for The Batman: Part II, Reeves recently shared in a red carpet interview with Josh Horowitz, “I had a lot of ideas and then Matson Tomlin, who is my writing partner, we began the process of this by doing another deep dive into the comics, exploring the ideas that I had, he gave me some ideas that he had had, and we sat together and we watched a lot movies honestly — and not all movies that are from the realm of Gotham — just to explore where this story-. Because the way the movie ended it was leaving us on the precipice-. And also the way events sort of happen within the show that there is an exploration to be had.

“And one of the explorations, for me, was to do something that pushes even further into the character of Bruce Wayne because the first story is so much about the Batman. So I always wanted in the movies to make sure that-. Let’s say we get to make three. And I have no idea, but if we get to make three I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character to never-. A lot of the other films, which I love, when you-. Well, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins then you start telling the Rogue’s Gallery story and that character’s sort of arc. And I never wanted to lose Rob at the center of these stories and so that is really what we set our aim on. So picking the right villain that digs into what that does that sort of goes into his past and his life that was what drove that sort of discussion. And I won’t tell you where we ended up, but we’re super excited about. And I will say it’s never really been done in a movie before. So we’re excited.”

He went on to confirm that Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone character from The Penguin will not be in the film. He explained, “We were so far along in the story that it was like, ‘Oh, gee, that might upset the apple cart.’”

Finally, he shared that he expected the film to begin shooting in April and that it was already in prep, “We are now in prep. It’s really exciting. We’re going to be shooting in April or end of April beginning of May.”

He also touched on The Penguin Season 2 saying, “We’re exploring with [The Penguin showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] the idea is there a story for another season. It wasn’t the intention, but what came to life in it is such a special thing that if we can find something that we think is truly a story that’s better than the first and worth telling then we know that Colin would be up for that. But short of that, he’s not going to be. None of us are going to be up for it. Lauren won’t be up for it. We won’t be up for it.”

