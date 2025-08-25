Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 25

"...translate it so Gotham feels like a place in our world..."

So why not just make a whole brand new movie with new "super" hero Nose Rings based in San Francisco? They can struggle to avoid getting poop on their shoes as they fight evil, greedy white people who try to clean the streets.

Zero interest; won't see.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture