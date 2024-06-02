By Travis Westman

Beautiful women, brutal battles, R-rated art, and heavy metal, when added together, created the winning formula for Coffin Comics. Brian Pulido, founder of Coffin Comics, is firing on all cylinders with his hellish endeavor to heighten the profile of his company. To break from news reporting norms, I am f^cking here for it! So should you!

Coffin Comics’ success in their Kickstarter campaigns started back in 2020. The now Mesa, Arizona-based (having recently moved) publisher has been growing with every comic campaign as well as a side-scroller beat’em up video game. Brian and his team at Coffin have embodied the ethos of “Go big or go home” with every campaign. They hold daily drawings for physical backers to get rare items such as limited printed covers or ashcans. On monthly contests, fans who buy Sworn memberships (an annual cost of $25) are entered to win rare signed goods or exclusive covers. They also gain access to the Coffin Comics convention, Swornfest held in Arizona.

A major gripe amongst backers in recent years has been long waits or low quality of art. Coffin Comics has mastered both criticisms by hiring top talents in the industry and having comics ready to print before the end of the 30-day campaigns. The average turnaround post-campaign is roughly 90 days. Brian Pulido’s method is the game changer the independent comic scene needs. Coffin goes all out as well for physical backers by giving away plenty of free goodies with their shipments.

The current campaign, La Muerta vs. Lady Death, is days away from wrapping up and just days after the wrap-up of the multi-platform video game Lady Death by Art of Play studios. In 3 weeks from May 30th, the next campaign begins. The upcoming story will feature Lady Gunfighter, a character introduced in the Coffinverse special. It is not too late to join the ongoing story. Coffin has an omnibus that collects the majority of Lady Death’s current story along with issues from her Chaos! Comics era from the 1990s. La Muerta has several trade paperbacks available for purchase on the Coffin Comic Shop. You can also find their additional characters like Chaotica, Lady Satanus, and Hellwitch.

For over 30 years, Brian Pulido has been creating comics with a singular vision of telling heavy metal horror stories featuring the best characters from his imagination. He founded Chaos! Comics in the early 90s, with characters Evil Ernie and Purgatori. He would eventually create Lady Death as a side character to Evil Ernie as well as publish licensed comics for the Insane Clown Posse and Megadeth. However, Chaos went under in 2002 and Brian lost the rights to all but Lady Death. He would then take her to Crossgen and then Avatar Comics over the course of 10 years. Pulido eventually gathered the motivation in 2015 to relaunch Lady Death in a major effort with the founding of Coffin Comics. With the help of fans known as “Fiends”, Coffin successfully launched and has taken the indie scene by hellish storm.

Ever since Coffin has been producing Mature content comics to incredible praise and the funding to match the enthusiasm, the Sworn Nation has grown.

