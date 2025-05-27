Cody Dennison aka Camelot331, dropped a bombshell on the Game & Geek Expo in North Carolina this weekend as he recorded a call between himself and the president of Raleigh Retro Games, revealing the man who’s responsible for his banning to be an abject coward in the face of social justice pressure.

Over the weekend, the Game & Geek Expo in North Carolina banned NASCAR Driver, comedian, and streamer Cody Dennison, who was set to appear at the convention and greet his fans. Dennison has a large gaming and geek fanbase on his Camelcast program, where he talks about pop culture issues from the lens of a conservative creator, which has garnered a large fanbase outside of NASCAR. He’s also known for having his car sponsored by Tim Pool and Timcast, making him beloved in conservative circles.

This apparently was too “controversial” for Game & Geek Expo, who banned Dennison under nebulous circumstances, citing making the convention more “inclusive” by excluding him, as leftist convention managers often do to conservative creators. Several people over the years, such as Larry Correia, John Ringo, Kevin Sorbo, The Quartering, and more, have found themselves banned from conventions similarly even though they’re active, engaging people in their respective fields.

This same treatment never gets applied to leftists in the media. No matter how “controversial” they are, they still seem to sweep up guest spots at conventions.

Cody Dennison fought back after revealing his ban to the world by posting a phone call with the president of Ralleigh Retro Games, the organization putting on the convention. On the call, it’s revealed that Dennison would do everything he could to support the convention, and he repeatedly states he doesn’t want them to lose money, but the president reveals his cowardice and nervousness throughout the entire call.

Fandom Pulse obtained a copy of the call and have the entirety of it here:

Dennison also took to X to post crucial time stamps of the call for those interested in a breakdown. He posted:

Both states are one party consent

Time stamps

6:15

he begins to agree with me that the cosplayers and mentally ill are in power and he has to listen to them ALTHOUGH he disagrees. (I talked in a stream a few days ago about the rise in mental illness in niche communities as a need to fit in. Which leads to canceling and violence. I also said that THERE IS NO SHAME in mental struggles NOR wanting to fit in. Just the dangers of the outlier)

7:30

He says that all he cares about is ticket sales.

15:05

He says he can't have ANY guest who are controversial.

18:00

He agrees all people can be controversial

18:20

back to cosplayers and other guests

19:30

hyper irony

20:45

claims he will lose his house if he doesn't cancel me

23:50

He says I am right and his con is not inclusive

The words diverse and inclusive continue to mean absolutely nothing with current year social justice warriors taking over these pop culture spaces, and until more people fight back and with legal means, they’re going to continue to do this to average Americans because of drummed up “controversies” by woke activists. How long will these conventions survive without the support of average people? Only time will tell.

