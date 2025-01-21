Team Kill Media, the developers of the upcoming Code Violet video game explained that it will not release the game on PC because it does “not want anyone modding vulgar versions of the main character.”

On January 17th, the developer released the trailer for the game.

Along with the trailer it shared an official description, “Developed by TeamKill Media, Code Violet is a Third-Person Action Horror game, where you take on the role of Violet Sinclair, a girl plucked from the past who must unravel the mysteries of the Aion Bioengineering Complex as she avoids, hides or fights against the creatures who have overrun it. With the evacuation protocol in effect, Violet’s main goal is to escape the complex and save those she cares for, but with the creatures and a mysterious Director doing all in their power to stop you, will you get out alive?”

It continued, “In the 25th Century it is said that mankind narrowly survived a cataclysm that left Earth uninhabitable and in ruins. What was left of the human race looked to the stars for a new world: Trappist 1-E, where they would rebuild and start again. However, those who had survived the cataclysm, were sterile and could not produce children and without a solution mankind would soon go extinct. Earth’s last survivors, a colony known as Aion, decide they will use their technology to jump to different periods in time, extract women and bring them back to their base on Trappist 1-E to be surrogates and prevent mankind’s extinction. However, what seems like good intentions, hides dark truths and when Violet Sinclair is plucked from her time and relocated to Trappist 1-E, she finds herself in a conflict of conspiracy and survival as the true intentions of Aion reveal themselves.”

A day after the trailer released, Team Kill Media explained why the game would not be released on PC. It wrote on X, “For those asking us about a PC version of Code Violet… the reason we are not bringing it to PC is we do not want anyone modding vulgar versions of the main character as well as other characters in the game.”

“We hold our voice actresses and actors with high regard, as well as our artistic vision for the game and story and reject any form of destroying that with sexual mods,” the company elaborated. “Making a joke out of our art and possibly tarnishing the reputation of our voice actresses and actors is not worth the extra money we can make.”

Team Kill Media are not the only developers concerned about certain portions of the PC modding community. Back in December 2024, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Game Director Naoki Hamaguchi told Epic Games, “We respect the creativity of the modding community and welcome their creations. Though we ask modders not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate.”

In September 2024, Final Fantasy XVI Naoki Yoshida told PC Gamer, “The only thing I will say is that we definitely don't want to say anything offensive or inappropriate, so please don't make or install anything like that."

In 2015, Dead or Alive 5: Last Round Game Director Yohei Shimbori told MCV, “We have to deal with mod issues from an IP holder perspective. We would like to ask PC users to play our game in good moral and manner. Otherwise, we won't be able to release a title for PC again.”

“Our characters, male and female alike, are created in a fantasy setting and are using extraordinary abilities to compete with each other in a clearly light-hearted, over-the-top universe,” he added. “Their abilities are very balanced and we want to present all of them as dynamic, strong, sexy and confident.”

What do you make of Team Kill Media’s reason for not releasing the game on PC and staying exclusive on PlayStation?

