Clayface won the weekend with an estimated $24 million domestic and $43 million worldwide, TheWrap reports. Warner Bros. made the film for about $40 million, according to The Numbers. That budget changes the math on the third DCU release. It does not settle the question.

The comparison in costs to recent DCU films gets interesting. Supergirl carried a $170 million budget, opened to $37.1 million domestic, and finished at $126.5 million worldwide. Superman cost $225 million and grossed $618.7 million. Clayface cost less than a quarter of Supergirl’s budget, and its global opening already equals about 1.08 times its cost. Supergirl’s roughly $68 million global opening equaled about 0.4 times its.

Break-even estimates run from $100 million (Comic Book Movie) to $110 million with marketing (Cosmic Book News). Marketing is an estimate of roughly $30 million from secondary sources, so treat it as unverified. Clayface needs to add $57 million to $67 million after opening weekend. Fandom Pulse ran the arithmetic: if the domestic total lands between 2.2 and 3 times the $24 million opening, and domestic stays at 57% of the worldwide gross, the film finishes between $93 million and $126 million worldwide. That is a range, not a forecast.

Clayface entered the weekend with little buzz. Comic Book Movie’s tracking report said awareness was relatively low, though interest was high among moviegoers who knew of it. Presale reports on October 14 put sales about 80% behind Supergirl’s at the same stage and pointed to an opening under $20 million. The film opened above that number and near the bottom of the $23 million to $33 million long-range tracking range.

The audience data reads well. Clayface earned an A- CinemaScore and 4.5 out of 5 on PostTrak. Rotten Tomatoes shows about 73% from critics across 75 reviews and a 94% audience score. TheWrap describes the film as “budgeted like a New Line horror film.”

The weak spot is overseas. Variety projected $45 million to $55 million globally across 76 markets, and the film landed at $43 million. Overseas contributed about $19 million, roughly 43% of the total. Cosmic Book News reports that share nearly matches Superman’s and Supergirl’s. A24’s documentary You Can See Everything took about $19.5 million in its second weekend, so Clayface won by roughly $4.5 million. Halloween weekend tests the holds next.

The low budget means Clayface will not post a Supergirl-sized loss. It has not quite cleared the bar for profit either. The next two weekends decide which side of $100 million it lands on.

Does a $40 million DC film have to turn a profit to prove the audience is there?