Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Jul 22

I disagree about Superman playing sports. It is as unfair as when male transvestites play against women in sports -- the genetic advantage is beyond the natural variance for the group the sport is meant to be a fair competition among. A Kryptonian vs human men is as unfair as a human man vs human women.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Captain Jack's avatar
Captain Jack
Jul 23

John Byrne's GENERATIONS was good. It got me up to speed on not only the Superman canon but the Batman canon as well.

Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture