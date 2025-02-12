Civilization VII Steam forum moderators have accused a player of racism and banned him for criticizing Harriet Tubman being made a playable leader.

X user UltimatePatriot shared on X that he was banned from the Civilization VII Steam forum for posting, “47 presidents, some great, iconic or meh… Tubman really, couldn’t this just be a DLC or even a modders project?”

A screenshot of him being banned shows that he was banned for racism and/or discriminatory content.

He reacted to this ban writing on X, “Civilization 7 Civilization VII are you serious with this permaban from Steam? Your moderator(s) are out of control. This is completely unjustified.”

He also shared, “I wasn’t necessarily against Tubman being in the game in some capacity. It just doesn't make sense as a leader at release. It's still a reach to consider her a leader of a nation but if anything that opens up the possibility of Mark Twain or Dale Carnegie etc... If there is a great person mechanic that's where these people belong imo.”

After being banned, UltimatePatriot shared he would no longer be purchasing be the game.

He wrote, “A permanent f***ing ban... i was debating on buying the early access too. Now, I'm not even buying the game. I played Sid Meier's titles since the whole thing began. All of them.”

UltimatePatriot is not the only individual who appears to have been banned by Civilization VII Steam forum’s moderation team. X user MarcoCorrosion shared a screenshot of another individual who was allegedly banned for writing, “Enjoy losing money Fraxis”

Similarly, this individual was banned for “racism” as well.

These bans seemingly came just days before the game officially released and many players are refunding their purchase and sharing that the game is a cash grab and broken.

The game currently has a Mixed score from 14,923 reviews.

Here’s what some players have said in their reviews:

Obi’s sorry wrote, “Game is not finished, base game is overpriced, DLCs are overpriced. Wait for the game to be 50% off.”

VeXen posted, “Civ 7 is a prime example of how far 2K has fallen. They already ruined NBA2K with microtransactions, and now they’ve set their sights on Civilization. This game launched as an incomplete, bare-bones cash grab, designed to nickel-and-dime players at every turn. Want all the leaders? Get ready to pay almost as much as the base game again. Instead of delivering a full experience at launch, they’re selling it to us in overpriced DLC chunks.”

“The AI? Dumb as rocks,” the player continued. “The UI? Somehow worse than Civ 6. The game’s “new mechanics” feel half-baked, and core gameplay features from previous entries are either missing or stripped down to be sold back later. Performance is also a joke—constant crashes, stuttering, and bugs make it feel like we’re paying to beta test for them.”



”This isn’t a strategy game anymore—it’s a storefront disguised as one,” he charged. “2K has no respect for its players, just their wallets. If you’re thinking of buying Civ 7, DON’T. Maybe if enough people push back, they’ll actually release a finished product instead of this shameless attempt at gouging their fans.”

Ajacky89087 wrote, “The UI and UX of this game is a total disaster, whoever design these should be fired, they can easily detect these flaws if they playtest for 30 minutes, but they do nothing and asked us to do what they should have done.

The game is obviously unfinished, yet they still launch it at this price, I'm very disappointed about the company.”

What do you make of the Civilization VII Steam moderation team banning these gamers?

