Peak concurrent player counts for Firaxis and 2K’s latest Civilization game, Civilization VII, are almost below the peak concurrent counts for its previous entry in the franchise, which released back in 2016.

In the last 24-hours, Civilization VII only hit a peak concurrent player count of 49,555.

In comparison, Civilization VI had a peak concurrent player count of 48,289 in the last 24-hours. It is only 2.5% behind Civilization VII.

READ: 'Marvel Rivals' Developer Explains Layoffs Affecting Its Seattle Team

On top of the player counts nearly getting surpassed by Civilization VI, the game continues to receive negative feedback.

The game still maintains a “Mixed” review score on Steam from 21,717 reviews.

In the Steam forums, players are questioning why 2K and Firaxis decided to make the game woke.

One individual posted, “Why make a game that is supposed to be for everyone so woke? It does not appear to be a good plan to make a game like this so woke that you get rid of half your audience. First Harret Tubman was not a leader of the United States at any point, second why are there woke message when you plan as the United States talking about expansion in a 4x game about expansion?



He added, “Lastly the age system does not make any sense. A civ becomes another civ when it fails the roman civ fell and became the Italian states because the central Roman state was not longer there. The idea that my civ can be a the height of its power then change to another civ for multiculturalism is clear stupid propaganda.”

READ: Rumor: Ubisoft Has Sold 300,000 Pre-Orders For 'Assassin's Creed Shadows'

On top of this, players are speculating that both Firaxis and 2K decided to fundamentally change civilizations progressing throughout all of history in an attempt to maximize profit with DLCs.

One individual wrote, “Hot take: Civ swapping was a solution to not wanting to fully program all the nations but instead program just enough that they fit in their ages. The result is 75% of a civs workload is now cut from the budget. Now when we buy dlc for other civs, they will also fit in their window during the game for much lower cost to the developer. The result: $10 price hike.”

This franchise-breaking mechanic is not going over well with players. Another wrote, “The new era mechanic as a whole is garbage. Why the hell would it be fun to change civs and keep the leader? This overturned the core feature. Will wait for Civ8 and skip this part.”

In response another wrote, “Just watched Benjamin Franklin, lead the Romans, to found new cities with banana laden settlers. Joke of a game. Ignored.”

What do you make of the concurrent peak player counts almost falling below Civilization VI already despite the game only being out less than a month and Civilization VI being out for nearly a decade?

NEXT: 'Avowed' Fails To Hit 20,000 Peak Concurrent Players On Release Day