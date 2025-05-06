Civ VII Black Mongul, JK Rowling Refuses To Fight, Trump Hollywood Tariffs - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
I’m honestly not sure what I think of the Trump tariffs on movies. They’re flipping out over on X that it’s going to “destroy Anime” which is being pushed by Kotaku, so that generally means it’s a good thing. I made a video trying to parse out my thoughts. What do you think?
WRT taxing movies, the studios run on *financing.* You don't hit the obvious target in Hollywood, you strike at the heart of the money men who pull the strings.
Oh Good Lord. Cars, trucks, medical supplies from China, computer components from China, that I can understand. But why try to tax movies that we will probably never see?
It may backfire on them. I don't watch American Made TV, Movies, or animation anymore. It's too full of lgbt+ pedo crap.
If it's Japanese Animation, that shouldn't be too bad. Japan is a favored trade nation, so the tariffs will be low.
If you want to hurt china, then just stop importing shit from commieland.