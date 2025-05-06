I’m honestly not sure what I think of the Trump tariffs on movies. They’re flipping out over on X that it’s going to “destroy Anime” which is being pushed by Kotaku, so that generally means it’s a good thing. I made a video trying to parse out my thoughts. What do you think?

