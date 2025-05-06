Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
May 6, 2025

WRT taxing movies, the studios run on *financing.* You don't hit the obvious target in Hollywood, you strike at the heart of the money men who pull the strings.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
May 6, 2025

Oh Good Lord. Cars, trucks, medical supplies from China, computer components from China, that I can understand. But why try to tax movies that we will probably never see?

It may backfire on them. I don't watch American Made TV, Movies, or animation anymore. It's too full of lgbt+ pedo crap.

If it's Japanese Animation, that shouldn't be too bad. Japan is a favored trade nation, so the tariffs will be low.

If you want to hurt china, then just stop importing shit from commieland.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture