Adrian Cole is a writer with incredible talent that few recognize outside of obscure circles. Now, after decades, his original trilogy The Dream Lords is coming back into print courtesy of Cirsova Magazine.

Cirsova has highlighted a lot of amazing pulp science fiction that fell out of the zeitgeist with their crowdfunding campaigns. From Leigh Brackett’s Eric John Stark novels, to Micahel Tierney’s Wild Stars, to bringing it even further back with two projects from Julian Hawthorne, editor P. Alexander has done an incredible job curating classic projects to bring back to life, in addition to running a magazine bringing out great new science fiction and fantasy.

The current project is The Dream Lords by author Adrian Cole. The British writer has been featured in Cirsova Magazine with incredible short fiction, but his first novel trilogy has been long out of print, originally hitting the shelves from a publisher named Zebra in 1975.

The story is described as:

Mankind and its empire spanning the Nine Worlds are ruled by a powerful triumvirate of long-lived dreamers: the Dream Lords!

The Dream Lords project a vision of utopia to obfuscate the alien hostility of Zurjah, the world long claimed to be the true seat of humanity. A vision that grows hazy as the power of the Dream Lords wanes.

Destroyed by ancient wars, Earth has become a backwater prison colony, and its native inhabitants are called "Barbarian" and enslaved to perpetuate a myth that Mankind came from the stars.

Galad Sarian, son and heir of one of the Dream Lords, discovers not only the truth behind the crumbling Zurjahn empire and faltering of the powers that maintain humanity's grasp on alien worlds but also a plot by Daras Vorta, the Warden of Earth, to overthrow the Dream Lords with the aid of demonic forces.

The new version combines all three into a single omnibus with a new print edition, teasing that a new collection of stories set in the world will be forthcoming soon.

With fifteen days to go, the project has already reached its funding goal to get produced and distributed, and Adrian Cole is one of the best hidden gems in the science fiction and fantasy field.

Check out The Dream Lords on Kickstarter and support quality fiction.