CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski launched a new subreddit for The Lords of the Fallen after the previous subreddit accused him of promoting fascism.

Tyminski announced the creation of the new subreddit on X. He wrote, “Join our new community-run Reddit page for Lords of the Fallen - the ONLY subreddit we’ll be supporting moving forward! Stay tuned for exclusive updates and enjoy gaming-focused discussions (no politics!) - the way a gaming page should be.”

This move comes after the moderation team for the LordsoftheFallen subreddit accused Tyminski of promoting fascism and banned any CI Games or Hexworks employees from being part of the moderation team going forward.

The moderation team shared a lengthy post to the subreddit with its accusations and decisions. The mods wrote, “The CEO of CI Games, Marek Tymiński, is actively supporting and promoting fascist ideology under the guise of catering to the player base. As a moderation team, along with many gamers worldwide, we are deeply shocked and disgusted by the events of the past few weeks.”

Next, it declared that all CI Games as well as Hexworks, the game’s developer, employees were banned from the moderation team.

“In response, we have removed all CI Games and Hexworks officials from the moderation team,” the moderation team stated.

The team would later clarify that developers can still post to the subreddit, but are only banned from the moderation team.

The moderation team also announced it was banning links and screenshots from X, Facebook, and Instagram and claimed the reason for doing so is because “we have experienced an influx of users spreading fascist views, both on the subreddit and via modmail.”

They would later elaborate claiming that “the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda has significantly increased [from these sites],” and “these corporations have actively enabled fascism, removed fact-checking measures, censored certain keywords from search algorithms, and silenced communities while allowing harmful rhetoric to thrive.”

Finally, they stated, “We refuse to support platforms that profit from misinformation, hate speech, and incitement of violence.”

This action against Tyminski and CI Games came after Tyminski polled individuals on X on whether they preferred Body Type A / Body Type B, Male or Female, or None of the above in regards to fantasy action-RPG experience and indicated that he and his company would follow the results.

Nearly 90% of respondents chose Male or Female.

He followed through on the promise with patch notes allowing players the choice to pick between male and female.

Furthermore, he revealed after making this decision that a PlayStation 5 promotion that ran concurrent to the change exceeded the company’s expectations by more than 40%.

What do you make of Tyminski launching his own subreddit for the game?

