Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
Aug 28Edited

I stopped attending an evangelical church when one Sunday, in the place of a sermon, they staged a ridiculous scene where the white pastor tearfully bowed down and apologized to the black music director for the sins of racism and slavery.

Pure Churchianity.

How can a concept that wasn't even articulated until 1902 by a US civil war general be "the greatest sin of all"?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fandom Pulse and others
James Mecham's avatar
James Mecham
Aug 28

The infestation of our churches by Leftist "religion" coupled with weak pastors has resulted in immorality within congregations. Well done Jon, it's time for we Christians to retake America.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture