Christopher Paolini's latest Kickstarter campaign for "The Book of Remembrance" has achieved incredible success, raising over $700,000 from more than 5,000 backers and demonstrating the lasting power of his Eragon fantasy series. The project offers fans a very interesting way to insert themselves in the World of Alagaësia while supporting independent publishing.

The Book of Remembrance presents seven battles from the history of Alagaësia, Paolini's richly detailed fantasy world. As Paolini explained in his promotional video with Wraithmarked Creative's Bryce O'Connor, the book covers conflicts that have "only been mentioned in passing in the Inheritance Cycle" alongside battles that appeared in the original series but are now presented "from a point of view that has never been done before."

The seven battles include the Defeat at Amaranth, covering the final confrontation between mad King Palencar and the elves that led to humans joining the pact between dragons and Riders. The Siege of Kvôth features a dwarven siege with dragon rider involvement and "a certain red-eyed rabbit." The Sack of Vroengard explores the fall of the dragon riders, while the Ambush at Stavarosk details how Urgals wiped out half of Galbatorix's army in the Spine mountains.

The project's appeal lies in its interactive element. Backers can have their names listed among the fallen warriors from each battle. While Paolini noted that the battle information remains canon, the names themselves cannot be due to internet unpredictability, but it still allows fans to participate directly in the World of Eragon in an official capacity.

The Eragon series, which began with Paolini's debut novel published when he was just nineteen, has sold over 40 million copies worldwide and spawned four main books in the Inheritance Cycle: Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, and Inheritance. The series follows Eragon, a farm boy who discovers a dragon egg and becomes the first new Dragon Rider in over a century, ultimately leading the rebellion against the tyrannical King Galbatorix.

Set in the fantasy realm of Alagaësia, the series draws inspiration from classic fantasy while incorporating unique elements like the Ancient Language, where speaking untruths becomes impossible, and an intricate magic system tied to the life force of its users. The world features multiple races, including humans, elves, dwarves, and Urgals, each with distinct cultures and histories that Paolini has developed over decades.

The Kickstarter's success reflects the series' continued relevance fifteen years after the final Inheritance Cycle book. Paolini has continued expanding the world through additional novels like "The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm" and his science fiction work "To Sleep in a Sea of Stars," but fan demand for more Alagaësia content remains strong.

Wraithmarked Creative's involvement in Book of Remembrance is positive. The publisher specializes in premium fantasy books with custom artwork, leatherette binding, and exceptional attention to detail. The book will feature seven canon illustrations depicting the battles, custom end sheets, and multiple participation tiers allowing backers to become commanders or even dragon riders within the narrative.

What do you think of authors using Kickstarter to fund special projects like the Book of Remembrance?

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic D&D feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: 2025 Worldcon And GenCon Attendees Panic Over COVID-19 Demanding Vaccinations And Masks