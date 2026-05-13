Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
38m

I'm afraid this could be a potential blockbuster because so many people are devoted to Nolan, but imagine what a powerful message audiences could send if they stayed away from this misbegotten "Odyssey" and all its stunt casting...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture