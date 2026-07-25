Christopher Nolan spent months telling reporters he didn’t want to discuss how his Odyssey ends. He wanted audiences to see it fresh, form their own read, sit with the ambiguity the way his films always ask viewers to. That reluctance just ended. In a new TIME interview published after the film’s release, Nolan finally explained, in detail, exactly why his ending looks nothing like the one Homer actually wrote, and the reason has been sitting in plain sight since the film first hit theaters. It reeks of Hollywood values corrupting the material intentionally, just as we suspected.