By Aaron Alexander

In recent years, most prominent video game titles have become downright unplayable due to the lack of challenge, compelling stories, and substandard graphics, although their file size has increased, and the increasing Marxist agitprop shoehorned into stories. The video game narrative development company Sweet Baby Inc. is responsible for much of this poor content, and now the company is involved in another controversy because of its designer, Chris Kindred.

Sweet Baby Inc. gained notoriety because of the latest Rocksteady game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A lot of the game’s content was found to be disrespectful of the source material, especially the recent passing of legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy. Sweet Baby Inc. was also involved in a few games with their respective controversies, such as Starfield, Forspoken, Gotham Knights, Spiderman 2, and the Saints Row reboot, which ended up closing down its development studio, Volition.

Since Sweet Baby Inc. came into notoriety, they have locked down their Twitter account. Many of Sweet Baby Inc.’s projects have been left in the shadows, knowing that if anyone catches a whiff of Sweet Baby Inc.’s stench on a game, then its sales would plummet or be non-existent. Fortunately, there is a Steam user by the name of Kabrutus who has set up a Steam curator account to point out games that Sweet Baby Inc. got their claws into called ‘Sweet Baby Inc detected.’ It has become a helpful curator account as it points out which games Sweet Baby Inc. has worked on. As of this writing, this Steam curator account has 13,203 followers and is expected to climb higher. As many as 18 games are currently on this curator list, with more games added as time goes on.

'Sweet Baby Inc. detected' Steam curator page by Kabrutus

Unfortunately, this curator page on Steam has attracted the attention of Sweet Baby Inc.’s Narrative Designer, Chris Kindred. Upon discovering the curator page, he made the following tweets:

Chris Kindred of Sweet Baby Inc threatens cancel culture on Kabrutus

Judging by these preceding tweets, Chris Kindred intends to strongarm Steam into taking down the 'Sweet Baby Inc detected' curator page and getting Kabrutus banned from Steam. Also, take note of one Maya Kramer, aka legobutts, of GamerGate/Silverstring Media infamy, who is weighing in on the situation. Her involvement in Sweet Baby Inc. is unknown as of this writing, but there will be further reports once more information develops.

Chris Kindred is known for rambling about identity politics on Twitter / X, which has been documented in the past and shows the overall corporate atmosphere of Sweet Baby, Inc. and their obsession with identity politics in video games.

A tweet collage of Chris Kindred of Sweet Baby Inc

In addition to harassing consumer advocates on Steam, Chris Kindred still pines for the days of the pandemic and lockdownerism, cares way too much about specific foreign wars that don't apply to him in the slightest, heavily promotes gender ideology, once again uses video gaming as propaganda, through making everyone 'queer' and forcing the use of 'neo-pronouns,' supports reparations even though in the last three generations people didn't own slaves nor was a slave themselves, to paraphrase Rob Schneider 'That's like paying child support for a child you never had to woman you never slept with,' and once again takes pride in destroying the culture by not only gloating about ruining video games but also tabletop gaming in which their premise resembles a social experiment rather than just having fun. In a nutshell, Chris Kindred is simply another activist squatting in both video gaming and tabletop industries.

As documented through various tweets, we assume that we’re just scratching the surface. Chris Kindred is another of the many activists who have infiltrated the Western video gaming industry in hopes of using that platform to proliferate Marxist agitprop. This has become a problem within the industry for a little over a decade, and people like Chris Kindred have made it clear that they hate their audience and wish for a ‘modern audience’ to replace them, which, contrary to their claims, does not buy their products no matter how much they pander to them.

Kabrutus’ Steam curator page offers valuable information on these topics and will be providing more updates, at least provided that Valve does not cave to Chris Kindred or anyone from Sweet Baby Inc., to bring more attention on Sweet Baby Inc.’s intention to harm and ultimately censor the video gaming industry.

What do you think of the ‘Sweet Baby Inc. detected’ Steam curator page and Chris Kindred’s attempts to shut it down? Please let us know by leaving a comment.

