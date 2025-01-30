Actor Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, denies that he is returning to the role.

Back in December, Anthony D’Alessandro and Justin Kroll at Deadline reported that Evans was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday.

However, the duo noted that their sources indicated that “the role isn’t entirely clear.” They did report that “Evans in the Captain America costume seems less likely. However, it wouldn’t be a shock if he reprises Steve Rogers.”

Speaking with Esquire, Evans said he was not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any capacity. He said, “That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years—ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.”

He then added, “Yeah, no—happily retired!”

Interestingly enough, Robert Downey Jr. had denied returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years before he was brought out on stage at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed to be playing Doctor Doom.

In April 2021, he told GQ, “I have alighted, for now. Real world to save. But never say never.”

He also told Digital Spy in 2019, “We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations.”

“There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys,” the Iron Man actor added.

Downey Jr. was announced as the new Doctor Doom last July during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

As shared by Nerdrotic to X, Joe Russo proclaimed, “We give you the one person who can play Victor Von Doom.” Robert Downey Jr. then walked forward and tore off his Doctor Doom mask.

Evans himself did return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine film where he reprised his role as the Human Torch from the early 2000s Fantastic Four films.

What do you make of Evans’ comments?

