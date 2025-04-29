Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Apr 30, 2025

This all would be impossible to pack into 6 or 8 hours of movie, with 20+ characters. It'll be like an Annual where each character gets shown for a panel or two other than the main 2 or 3.

And it's Fiege conducting the train.

Major train wreck that no one is gonna care to watch.

Reply
Share
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Apr 29, 2025

That was the most convoluted explication I've seen all day.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture