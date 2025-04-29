Long-time Marvel Comics writer Chris Claremont, known for his run on the X-Men, seemingly spilled major spoilers for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film.

As originally reported by Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News, Claremont seemingly revealed a ton of information about the upcoming film during an appearance at Huntsville Pop Culture Expo.

He said, “We’ve got Robert Downey Jr. playing [an] evil person, Iron Man. Wait. That’s confusing. And then he’s playing two other roles. I used to know.”

He also claimed that Chris Evans was returning for the film as well, “And then Chris Evans is playing Captain America, young Captain America, evil Captain America, and Captain Hydra or something. Lord Hydra whatever. It’s like, why didn’t they just cast the original Avengers as all the characters: villains, assistants, sidekicks.”

“Apparently, after denying it vociferously for at least a year what’s her face is coming back as what’s her face. Not Scarlett Johansson. What’s her face, had the giant rock fall on her face. Elizabeth Olsen,” he continued. “So she’s coming back not only as Scarlet Witch, but a good Scarlet Witch. So I don’t know if that means the Vision is coming back.”

“It’s like all the original X-Men are coming back. For two weeks we didn’t know if Famke Janssen would come back, but now we know Famke Janssen is coming back. But she’s coming back as Phoenix,” he shared.

He did not stop there. He then shared, “Apparently, Psylocke is coming back, but she’s no longer Asian. Still wearing the same outfit. And there’s a rumor that Wolverine’s going to kill somebody important.”

“I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Why are you going to do this and make us wait for years for the first X-Men movie? Why don’t you just make this the first X-Men movie and move on. Who cares about the Avengers? It’s only been 20 years. Get it right now.”

He went on to touch about what the Fantastic Four movie will do, “Oh ! And the [Fantastic Four] are coming back. Oh! Wait. They’re already back or will be already back in July.”

And it’ll establish-. Apparently, the event-. The [Fantastic Four] will have been back for three years when they run into Galactus. And it’s like, yeah, but shouldn’t he be taller? He’s taller in the comic. Godzilla’s taller. Gojia is taller. So why didn’t-. Now you know what it’s like to deal with Marvel Comics continuity.”

The idea that Robert Downey Jr. is playing multiple characters for the film is not new. A rumor from scooper WDW Pro back in July last year claimed his casting announcement as Doctor Doom was a diversion to have him play another character.

He explained, “If you needed to have RDJ do something fantastic, you need cover because cannot film the movie with him without people knowing about it. He can’t just be a cameo. That’s not going to work. And if he’s more than a cameo everyone’s going to know. And he needs to be on the red carpet so you need a cover. That is all I’m going to say without going into any specifics of what’s actually going to happen.”

Following this video, WDW Pro shared during a livestream that Viggo Mortensen might actually be playing Doctor Doom in the film.

He said, “We are hearing that Robert Downey Jr. will be playing one Doctor Doom. That there are other Doctor Dooms in these stories. … We are hearing that the person will play potentially the prime Doctor Doom is someone who might be familiar with many languages. An actor who is strong in many languages including fantasy languages. And Robert Downey Jr. may play a Tony Stark who becomes the hero by his final film in the MCU, and the Doctor Doom prime may be played by someone who the Russo brothers want so badly.”

Guest Jonathan Watson of TheOneRing.com, then guessed that the individual was Viggo Mortensen. WDW Pro confirmed this guess saying, “We’re hearing that contractual negotiations may be underway. That’s all I can say.”

What do you make of Claremont’s commnets?

