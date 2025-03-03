Chip Zdarsky was recently named the writer for Captain America by Marvel Comics, and he’s urged fans to avoid spoilers while bragging about being the first Canadian to write the character.

Captain America has been in a strange spot as a brand over the last year, with Anthony Mackie’s film failing at the box office after the actor gave a bizarre interview about how Captain America doesn’t stand for America.

It’s been increasingly the case in Marvel Comics in recent years that the character hasn’t been standing for his traditional values. Infamously, he set fandom on fire in the 2010s when Cap was brought in to become a Hydra Agent declaring “Hail Hydra,” in a Nick Spencer-penned issue that signaled the end of Marvel Comics for a lot of readers.

Since then, it hasn’t gotten much better with Marvel hiring left-wing activist Ta-Nahesi Coates and the Trump-deranged J. Michael Straczynski to pen runs that most people would rather forget on the title.

Meanwhile, Chip Zdarsky has been writing a Batman run that flopped at DC Comics. With one of the only characters that sells, one would think it would be easy to do simple detective stories, but it was something Zdarsky couldn’t manage.

His run spun out of Batman: The Knight, a mini-series in Zdarsky that implied Bruce Wayne was bisexual, upsetting fans in the process, much like has been done with Captain America.

Zdarsky recently jumped ship from a Batman run that fans grumbled about to return to Marvel with Captain America getting yet another #1 first issue reboot coming this summer. He’s now flippantly talking on his Substack about Captain America while bragging about being invited to a Hollywood Premiere for Daredevil: Born Again.

He began his newsletter in an odd manner saying:

Ever since my trip to LA and then NYC for the Daredevil premiere people have been asking me if I’ve “changed.” I suppose I have. But I like to think it’s less of a “change” than it is a “beautiful metamorphosis” from the rank, filthy cocoon of comic books to the shimmering light of Hollywood as my powerful, hung butterfly takes flight. Will I still write this newsletter, to reaffirm my connection to the common people (you)? No. But my assistant Chet (Chad?) will be typing these up based on my angry 3 a.m. phone calls to him and some choice AI prompts.

While my past is comic books, sadly, my future is also comic books, as I said “yes” to several jobs before I met my new best friend Charlie Cox. So, legally, I need to promote this work . Ugh. Here goes.

While talking about his history with reading Captain America, he transitions to talking about how he’s the first Canadian ever to write the character, again causing fans to give pause that Zdarsky would be able to do honor to an American patriotic character, as he’s been known for his left-wing activism that stands against America.

He mocked recent President Trump statements about Canada becoming a part of the United States, saying, “Well, if it makes it any better, I may be American soon enough once Prime Minister Gretzky signs the deal to be the 52nd State and—wait … how many States are there? Do I capitalize ‘States’?”

At this point, he urged readers to “stay off the internet,” which is never a good sign when starting a run as it implies he’s going to be delving into controversy with his work.

With Marvel Comics seeming to return to its left-wing activism in recent days, it’s difficult to envision a Captain America run where Chip Zdarsky does the character right.

What do you think about Chip Zdarsky and his upcoming run of Captain America? Leave a comment and let us know.

