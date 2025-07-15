Reality TV moguls Chip and Joanna Gaines were blasted for promoting sodomy disordered behavior in their HBO Max show Back To The Frontier, which they produce through their Magnolia Network company.

On July 11th, the official Mangolia Network account promoted the show writing, “Not a single phone in sight. Just three families living in the moment. The season premiere of Back To The Frontier is streaming now on HBO Max and Magnolia Network. The show features two men Jason and Joe Hanna-Riggs engaged in a disordered relationship alongside two boys they purchased through surrogacy.

Come Home To Rome replied, “Why do you support child trafficking and sodomy?”

Princess Freya wrote, “I looked up to Chip and JoAnna. I thought of them as a wholesome family with Christian values. So I don’t understand why they would make such a huge compromise in their walk in front of the world. I know we are supposed to love everyone but I don’t see how promoting a lifestyle that contradicts what the Bible says is right.”

Jayson Webster wrote, “I’m sure you’re having internal conversations now about the backlash you’re getting for having “that couple” in the show. You were told it was tolerant & showed love when in reality it’s perverse. People aren’t overreacting when they comment on how evil it is - you’re just desensitized to how sexual degeneracy has polluted God’s design.”

The Tallahassee Patriots wrote, “Two men engaging in homosexual relationship while custom ordering two young boys is not a family. Stop blaspheming God’s institution of the family and shame on Chip and Joanna Gaines for producing and elevating this.”

The organization Them Before Us reacted, “Magnolia once stood for faith and family. Now their new show features a same-sex couple who purchased children via surrogacy, cutting them off from their biological mother. This isn’t inclusion. It’s injustice.”

Chip Gaines seemingly reacted to this backlash writing on X, “Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never. It’s a sad sunday when “non believers” have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

Babylon Bee Managing Editor Joel Berry replied, “You’ll see no hate from me. I’m just sad. I can’t let my kids watch your show now, since I’m trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world—lies you’re now participating in. Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase. We should love the sinner—that doesn’t mean we celebrate and promote the sin and participate in the multibillion dollar industry dedicated to destroying the family.”

Gaines responded, “Don’t be sad Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine. BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will.”

In another thread, Jon Root questioned, “Why are you promoting homosexuality as a Christian? Why compromise on the Bible’s clear teachings on this? Why support homosexuals buying kids? Disappointed would be an understatement…”

Gaines replied, ““But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect,” 1 Peter 3:15 I really felt the hope, and gentleness and respect here..”

When Root revealed that that script is “my favorite verse and it’s in my bio. He clearly went to my bio and tried to use it against me…”, Gaines responded, “Ha.. I didn’t try to use it against you, I did use it against you.. it’s pretty weird to have a life verse that has specific messaging and instruction that you don’t even come close to applying. But it does seem like you love the attention so enjoy..”

Root responded, “Chip, you said people should ask questions, and instead of answering, you ignore them, slander & gaslight by using Scripture “against me”, out of context, while ignoring Scripture’s clear teachings on marriage, sexuality & the family… 1 Peter 3:15 is about defending the Christian faith, which I’ve done. Peter knew how important it was to “give a defense to everyone who asks you.” He emphasized the importance in knowing Scripture and presenting it with gentleness and respect. You’re literally doing what you have unrighteously accused me of… You’re arrogantly defending your opinion. I’m defending Biblical truth. Let’s move on to verses 16-17… You are returning my “good” (standing on Biblical truth) with “evil” (slander and gaslighting). You should be ashamed for speaking against Christians like myself standing on Biblical truth. Again I ask… Why are you promoting gay marriage & gay surrogacy on your show as a Christian?”

Gaines also faced criticism from Matt Walsh. He wrote, “Maybe you should endeavor to understand the basic moral teachings of your own alleged religion before you give lectures to other people about their lack of understanding.”

Kangmin Lee posted, “You glorify and justify sodomy while God destroyed 2 cities with fire and brimstone for it. It is not hateful to love what God loves and hate what God hates. You should not glorify sin as a Christian, especially such a perverted and destructive one as this.”

Katy Faust wrote, “You put a gay couple on the flyer to recruit for the show. They intended to "normalize" motherless homes via their participation. The Christian response to child victimization isn't "listen & learn." It's rise & protect. You are in millstone territory.”

Megan Basham also posted, “It’s very sad to see you accepting the world’s definition of love rather than Scripture’s. God defines what love is, we do not. And it is not loving to encourage people to continue in lifestyles that will ultimately condemn them for eternity. In an interview, the two gentlemen on your show made it clear that their hope is that this program and their participation in it will convince more people to view two men of the same sex as in a legitimate marriage, which, in God’s eyes, can never be.”

“I would encourage you to watch Becket Cook’s program and listen to the testimonies of the many wonderful brothers and sisters who have come out of this lie and are now have the joy of salvation. That is what Christians should be about. Snatching souls from the fire, not applauding them until they get there,” she added.

To Basham’s point Jason Hanna made it clear his goal with going on the show was to normalize sodomy and his disordered lifestyle. He told Queerty, “We’re super honored that, when they were choosing three modern day families, they did choose the same size couple as a modern-day family—because we are; we’re your neighbors, and your coworkers. And so it was this amazing opportunity to [continue to] normalize same-sex couples and same-sex families. So that was one of the initial main drivers—”

As Pope Paul VI stated in Inter Mirifica, Chip and Joanna Gaines are “in a position to lead the human race to good or to evil by informing or arousing mankind. Thus, they must adjust their economic, political or artistic and technical aspects so as never to oppose the common good.”

The promotion of sodomy and the normalization of disordered homosexual lifestyles is opposed to the common good and thus Chip and Joanna Gaines are leading people to evil. They should be rightly called out and shamed for their heinous actions.

