With a TikTok ban incoming, many Americans are fleeing over to another Chinese-owned social media app called Rednote. Reactions of the Chinese science fiction publishing world show this is a communist gaslighting attempt.

The Supreme Court is voting on a law that will ban the social media platform TikTok on January 19th forces the company to sell or to shut down. They’re pushing back on grounds of free speech and President Trump has vowed to review the law once he gets into office on January 20th.

TikTok has repeatedly said they’re not selling, and many using the TikTok platform are moving over to another app, a Chinese-owned Rednote, in anticipation of the ban. Ironically, the company name is modeled after the “little red book” propaganda pieces that Chinese Communists used to carry around to try to convert people to their cause.

It seems the entire situation is being used as a psyop for the CCP if science fiction-related reactions are an indication. File 770 posted several Chinese sci-fi publishing industry professionals’ reactions to Americans coming over, and it’s an odd look at the very least.

Science Fiction World, a magazine and book publisher, posted saying, “Hey, this is Science Fiction World! Welcome to Rednote! Follow me! Let’s unite sci-fi fans from all over the world.”

They also posted an image with a white woman holding up their logo with the text, “Please see.” Beneath these images they posted “Pick me! Follow me!”

Light Minutes, a book publisher, used the situation to blast America and free speech in this country, despite our free speech laws being far more robust than China, which lends more credence to this being a psyop.

According to Google Translate, they said,

When was the last time Americans fled en masse?

Not only did they flee silently, they also stole a spaceship, the USS Alabama, which was built with all the efforts of the United States! This is known as the “horse stealing” incident.

I’m not making this up, there is a Hugo Award nomination certification to check! (Editorial note: this seems to refer the “Stealing Alabama” novella that was part of this fixup novel)

On July 5, 2070, the spaceship successfully took off, escaped from the United States, and headed for a planet full of infinite hope – Coyote.

????️ The Coyote in the book is a new home for humans to seek spiritual refuge. It is an extremely realistic planet with vast wastelands, gurgling streams, and tens of thousands of mountains, which comforts people’s hearts.

???? But the creatures here are not very friendly. The American scientists who went to Coyote were like Link entering the Hyrule Continent. While exploring freely, they were surrounded by dangers…

????️ However, there are more dangerous things than indigenous creatures: the deepest desires, darkness, and struggles of human nature.

In this set of books, you can see the shadows of great writers such as Nietzsche, Jack London, Heinlein, Mark Twain, Hemingway, etc.!

Author Alan Steele once said that “Coyote” is a work that retells American history in the form of science fiction. If you understand “Coyote”, you will understand the struggle and dignity of Americans. This science fiction masterpiece completed many years ago still has extraordinary significance today.

????From ancient times to the present, human beings’ desire for a free world has never changed.

A Chinese fan who was at the Chengdu Worldcon then attempted to lure Doctor Who fans to the app, saying, “Whovian ?Welcome! I’m so glad to meet whovian from all over the world!

Who’s your Doctor? Doctor Who is my beloved TV episodes. Because of this episode, I became a Sci- Fi activist. Now I’m still trying to introduce it to Chinese friends, go to the globe Sci-Fi Con and want to meet all Doctors. Hope to find a TARDIS with you!

It’s obvious that China is using the TikTok situation to their advantage to sew dissent in America right before the incoming inauguration of Donald Trump after his third presidential victory.

Chinese apps are increasingly making attempts to usurp American tech companies, and the incoming psychological warfare we’re going to face in America is more than science fiction.

What do you think of Chinese science fiction publishers attacking America through the Rednote app? Leave a comment and let us know.

