Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 8, 2025

I wasn’t sure what to think of the tariffs, but I’m already seeing a lot of benefits. Cutting off Hollywood’s CCP money is an absolute win.

Reply
Share
1 reply
C. L. H. Daniels's avatar
C. L. H. Daniels
Apr 8, 2025

On reading the headline, my first thought was “Stick it to Hollywood? Don’t you threaten me with a good time!”

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture