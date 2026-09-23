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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
40m

A reviewer once said my material is 40% family drama. I was grateful. At least I knew what to say about the work.

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Von's avatar
Von
1h

I always thought it was because so much of sci-fi merged into other genres: a guy in a spaceship crashlanding on a planet where magic works, etc.

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