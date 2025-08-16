Happy Friday everyone! Hope you’re going to have a great weekend. I know I am with my family and really apprecaite all of you being here and reading!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.