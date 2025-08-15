Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 16

Barry and his lover Michael are hard core communists. Identity politics from them doesn't surprise me.

Dr Steve's avatar
Dr Steve
Aug 16

Wow, trying to make Americans more healthy is bad. Got it. Given her circle of friends and co-workers, I have newfound respect for Cheryl Hines; she could have distanced herself or even disavowed her husband but she didn’t and now she’s on the Hollywood s#!& list. Hoping she finds her way and has learned her fair weather friends weren’t friends at all.

