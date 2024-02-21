Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Awards

By Jon Del Arroz

The Hugo Awards have been embroiled in controversy ever since it was revealed that the awards committee colluded with the Chinese communists to spy on and censor science fiction writers and fans for the Chengdu Worldcon. This has caused meltdowns from sci-fi gatekeepers like Neil Gaiman, Mary Robinette Kowal, and John Scalzi. However, new allegations regarding the lead of the Hugo Awards committee allegedly committing sexual assault are making matters even worse for the sci-fi publishing establishment.

The World Science Fiction Convention, or Worldcon as it is commonly known, has been embroiled in controversy ever since Larry Correia revealed that the Hugo Awards were little more than political participation trophies given out to degenerates who want to mire science fiction in their identity politics-related sexual fetishes. While Larry Correia simply wanted a Hugo Award for himself and actively bowed out of fighting the culture war once he received some political pressure from his publisher Baen Books, others like the triumphant Vox Day and his Rabid Puppies did great work to ensure normal people never viewed the Hugo Awards as anything other than a joke.

The controversies didn’t stop there, however. In 2018, Worldcon attendees wore “pink shirts” very similar to the brown shirts of Nazi Germany to counterprotest against a group outside who protested against pedophilia in science fiction fandom. Yes, Tor Books authors like Patrick S. Tomlinson oddly led a charge against anti-pedophilia.

During the pandemic, it was revealed one of the major sponsors of Washington D.C.’s Worldcon was the weapons manufacturer Raytheon, meaning science fiction publishing and its Hugo Awards now had indebtedness to a military-industrial complex, ironic since so much science fiction of the past had anti-war narratives.

Worldcon moved to Chengdu China, where it was then infiltrated and run by the communist Chinese government. This is where the Hugo Awards faced yet another controversy, disqualifying establishment writers like Neil Gaiman which caused a stir as the known cuckold complained about his Sandman adaptation being refused by the awards committee.

There’s been a months-long campaign to discredit the Hugo Awards and Chengdu Worldcon from the establishment elites including cross-dresser John Scalzi, former SFWA president Mary Robinette Kowal, and Neil Gaiman again, which has caused many who have been disillusioned with Worldcon and the Hugo Awards to laugh at how inept this group in charge of science fiction publishing has become.

It was revealed through a chain of emails that several participants were disqualified from the Hugo Awards for the very woke identity politics that were championed by this group, including orders to spy on the social media and political activities of the people involved. This led to mass apologies and several people stepping down from convention activities because of their corruption.

Now, Dave McCarty, who headed this Hugo Awards committee, is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault.

Posting to the left-wing echo chamber BlueSky, artist Meg Frank said, “Dave McCarty is emotionally abusive, generally manipulative, and has sexually harassed myself and numerous others. I’ve spoken openly about this and made CoC complaints when possible. He is not a missing stair, he is a creepy handyman who has been using his previous community service as a shield. The hugo shit is awful, and I feel terrible for many people but he is worse than all that.”

Not to be outdone in the victim Olympics, Jesi Lipp quoted the post and said, “I’ve never made it a secret that he groped me at a Smofcon in 2011 and it has always been largely treated as a non-issue.”

These pile-on allegations are par for the course for a Worldcon and science fiction publishing. Once someone like Dave McCarty is identified as a bad person, everyone likes to get in on the bandwagon and try to gain clout within sci-fi spheres. It’s part of how this group maintains its social structure and gives power to events like the Hugo Awards.

Fandom Pulse would like to stress there is no evidence presented for these claims and we hold a policy of “believe no women” when it comes to allegations of sexual assault in conjunction to situations where women might obtain clout from an organization like Worldcon or SFWA. However, by the same token, Worldcon and science fiction fandom is known for predatory behavior back to Walter Breen’s use of a Worldcon to rape small children, which the science fiction author was later convicted of in court.

What do you think about Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Awards sexual assault allegations? Are they real? Leave a comment and let us know.

