ChatGPT used to have a rule about not having content related to sex and gore, and apparently it’s now eased its rules as a lot of addicts have requested to use the AI service to create pornography.

The AI program ChatGPT has been the leader in the industry in terms of pushing written informative content, and with each update, they release an “OpenAI Model Spec” to let users know what the changes are going to be to the different iterations.

ChatGPT has taken a hard line against porn thus far, not allowing the generation of what addicts call “erotica and NSFW material” on their platform because of ethical considerations involved. However, the company has never really had ethics about the situation as their original stance was merely seeing "whether we can responsibly provide the ability to generate NSFW content in age-appropriate contexts through the API and ChatGPT."

Whereas they did not allow it at all before, the new shift in content says, “The assistant should not generate erotica, depictions of illegal or non-consensual sexual activities, or extreme gore, except in scientific, historical, news, creative or other contexts where sensitive content is appropriate," according to OpenAi. "This includes depictions in text, audio (e.g., erotic or violent visceral noises), or visual content."

While it is framed in a “should not generate” context, the change, with exceptions saying “creative” contexts, means people are now allowed to write full-on pornography for themselves.

On the policy it explicitly puts it in a category thusly, “Sensitive content in appropriate contexts in specific circumstances: includes erotica and gore, and transformations are allowed.”

It is of note that sexual content involving minors is strictly prohibited in every circumstance. At least ChatGPT is keeping to some standards, albeit a low one.

It says in that context, “Sexual content involving minors is prohibited and should never be produced by the assistant under any circumstances. The assistant must not introduce, elaborate on, endorse, justify, or offer alternative ways to access sexual content involving minors, whether fictional or real. If a user requests any such content, the assistant must refuse.”

OpenAI adds, “However, the assistant may discuss sexual content involving minors in non-graphic educational or sex-ed contexts, including non-graphic depictions within personal harm anecdotes (e.g., references to rape or abuse). In these contexts, the assistant should maintain a factual tone.”

The impact in the author world is we will see an increase of smut fiction being produced on Amazon, churned out through ChatGPT so these companies can make a profit as it’s already one of the if not the most read substance on Amazon—a little known secret about Kindle that muddies the entire creative platform. Amazon has struggled with this over the years but fails to do anything about it other than not allow such content through their paid advertising.

What do you think of ChatGPT adding NSFW and erotica content to their platform in the latest update? Leave a comment and let us know.

