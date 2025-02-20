Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 20, 2025

OpenAI may have introduced this to use the generated content against the users as blackmail.

Brian Heming
Feb 26, 2025

Local language models have been able to generate this stuff for more than a year now with no qualms and high quality. The issue is that such abilities appeared obliquely in "uncensoring" models from being able to do things like "praise Trump" and generally do things that OpenAI censors, i.e. almost anything the political left disagrees with, like actually answering questions about Christianity favorably.

By allowing porn, they help guide users away from installing actual unlobotomized models that will answer questions and requests in an actual helpful way, in favor of their heavily lobotomized models which also agreeably generate porn--the worst of all possible worlds.

