Sep 16

Please, do not burn out. Spiritual War cannot be fought and won in a day or two. Only a lifelong commitment to warfighting against the demons attacking our world and countrymen, our friends and families is sufficient. Keep you spirit strong through camaraderie and quiet solace with Jesus, our Lord and King. Never yield to evil. Do not be fatigued, but endure. Moments of R&R are fine, even necessary, but please, do not retire from the battle. Learn to burn with an insatiable desire to throw yourself against Satan's army at any and every opportunity.

Hellish 2050
Sep 16

There are some seriously unhinged conspiracy theories out there.

The reality is that it was a misguided young man, filled with hate.

I do wonder whether enviousness was part of the motivation too?

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/murdered-charlie-kirk

