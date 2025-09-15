Charlie Kirk Is Still Under Constant Attack - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
They seriously just won’t stop. The internet’s still ablaze with lefties acting like complete inhuman nutjobs over Charlie Kirk. I’ve never seen anything like this. I know I’m burnt out on it and many are too but they’ve gone so vile we have to keep putting the pressure on.
There’s a sad state from the TableTop RPG industry I didn’t get to writing, but it's in a video. I’m still chatting with Shane Hensley, who, sadly, is a nice guy who has too much pressure on him. Here’s the full story:
Please, do not burn out. Spiritual War cannot be fought and won in a day or two. Only a lifelong commitment to warfighting against the demons attacking our world and countrymen, our friends and families is sufficient. Keep you spirit strong through camaraderie and quiet solace with Jesus, our Lord and King. Never yield to evil. Do not be fatigued, but endure. Moments of R&R are fine, even necessary, but please, do not retire from the battle. Learn to burn with an insatiable desire to throw yourself against Satan's army at any and every opportunity.
There are some seriously unhinged conspiracy theories out there.
The reality is that it was a misguided young man, filled with hate.
I do wonder whether enviousness was part of the motivation too?
